Learning new adaptive sports skills.

A partnership between Parsons Xtreme Golf and BlazeSports youth athletics resulted in the first adaptive golf clinic for kids with physical disabilities who experienced an afternoon of fun and discovered a new sport. Led by three-time Berry College All- American and former golf pro Matt Russell, the May event was held at PXG’s Lenox Square location to celebrate National Golf Day.

BlazeSports, a legacy of the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta that just celebrated its 28th anniversary, provides a variety of sports and programs for kids, teens and adults. PXG specializes in customizing clubs. “We don’t make men’s clubs and women’s clubs; our business is customizing clubs to meet golfers’ needs, including those with unconventional swings,” says Russell, the company’s team fitting lead. “Although we don’t build the adaptive equipment for people in wheelchairs, we can design clubs to make playing the game possible.”

The partnership with BlazeSports is only one of PXG’s philanthropic efforts. “Our owner, Bob Parsons, is best-known for founding GoDaddy.com and the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation that focuses on veterans, kids and people living in poverty,” he says. The couple has made a public commitment to give away half of their wealth and encourages employees to help fulfill the mission by giving back.

