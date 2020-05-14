YES, YOU CAN

CANNED COCKTAILS ARE HAVING A MOMENT

This pool season, how about tasting a canned cocktail? Indulge in a poolside tipple without the hassle of mixing it yourself. Bonus: no glass! Start summer out with a splash with some of our favorite canned drinks.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Miles Macquarrie, beverage director of Kimball House, partnered with music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman to create Tip Top. Cocktails come in 100-milliliter cans and include classics such as the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. For pool sipping, we recommend the Negroni, a refreshing combination of gin, bitters and sweet vermouth. You can find the brand at Savi Provisions in Buckhead.

Cirrus

If you don’t want to imbibe consider Cirrus. The founders of Second Self Brewery, Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle, created this line of sparkling water infused with cannabidiol. While its effects are debatable (it doesn’t get you high, but it may relax you), you will definitely feel refreshed. Try the Key Largo flavor with grapefruit and lime. You can find it at Nuts ’n Berries in Brookhaven.

Post Meridiem Spirit Company

Another local brand, Post Meridiem features five cocktails in its lineup. For something tropical, try the 1944 Mai Tai, made with a blend of rums, lime juice, orange curaçao, almond orgeat and mint. You also can’t go wrong with the Hemingway Daiquiri, with rum, maraschino liqueur, lime juice and sugar. You can find it in several spirits stores including Sandy Springs’ Corks & Caps and Perimeter Bottle Shop in Dunwoody.