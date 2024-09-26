Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
A VISIONARY EVENT
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

A VISIONARY EVENT

by
September 26, 2024
Proceeds support PBGA’s vision services and honor a Person of Vision.

The Prevent Blindness Georgia gala takes Buckhead in October.

Proceeds support PBGA’s vision services and honor a Person of Vision.
Proceeds support PBGA’s vision services and honor a Person of Vision.
Tickets include a seated dinner and live entertainment.
Tickets include a seated dinner and live entertainment.

Prevent Blindness Georgia, the state’s leading advocate for vision health, will host its eighth annual Night for Sight Gala at the Whitley Hotel in Buckhead on Oct. 26. The event promises an elegant evening as guests come together to support PBGA’s mission of preserving sight and preventing blindness. All proceeds will be dedicated to expanding PBGA’s vision services for adults and children, including essential screenings, comprehensive eye exams and access to prescription eyewear.

Attendees will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres and a seated dinner of filet mignon and Chilean sea bass with a side of vegetables and risotto, premium spirits and live music by pianist Phillip Arrington. A highlight of the evening will be honoring Sandy Springs retina specialist Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt as PBGA’s 2024 Person of Vision. This award recognizes individuals who exemplify extraordinary dedication and achievements in the field of eye care.

georgia.preventblindness.org
@preventblindnessgeorgia

Wellness columnist at Simply Buckhead and dog columnist at Atlanta Pet Life. Lifestyle writer specializing in women's interests, travel, people and interiors.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top