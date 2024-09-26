A VISIONARY EVENT

The Prevent Blindness Georgia gala takes Buckhead in October.

Prevent Blindness Georgia, the state’s leading advocate for vision health, will host its eighth annual Night for Sight Gala at the Whitley Hotel in Buckhead on Oct. 26. The event promises an elegant evening as guests come together to support PBGA’s mission of preserving sight and preventing blindness. All proceeds will be dedicated to expanding PBGA’s vision services for adults and children, including essential screenings, comprehensive eye exams and access to prescription eyewear.

Attendees will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres and a seated dinner of filet mignon and Chilean sea bass with a side of vegetables and risotto, premium spirits and live music by pianist Phillip Arrington. A highlight of the evening will be honoring Sandy Springs retina specialist Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt as PBGA’s 2024 Person of Vision. This award recognizes individuals who exemplify extraordinary dedication and achievements in the field of eye care.

georgia.preventblindness.org

@preventblindnessgeorgia