BE YOUR OWN GUEST

There’s nothing like getting a good night’s sleep at a hotel.

It’s usually a combination of things, such as sumptuous draperies, a signature scent and a luxurious bed to leave you refreshed and recharged. If you’re looking to replicate the feeling at home, here are a few pieces to consider when turning your bedroom into a hotel-inspired oasis.

Simms Long Arm 2-Light Wall Sconce ($449)

Whether looking for a dash of seductiveness or simply task lighting so as not to disturb a partner, this two-light wall sconce from Arhaus is a minimalist’s dream. Handcrafted by artisans in India, it’s made from polished and oxidized brass to give it antique yet modern finish.

Arhaus

404.869.0003

arhaus.com

@arhaus

Algora Hand-Knotted Rug (from $998)

While what you sleep on is important, what’s underfoot is equally so. Tactile, lush and pretty with the colors of the earth, this hand-knotted rug will please your feet before you fall into bed. Available in sizes from 4-by-6 feet up to 11-by-14 feet and made of 100% New Zealand wool, it makes padding around your room a pleasure.

Serena & Lily

404.491.7577

serenaandlily.com

@serenaandlily

Matte Velvet Curtain (from $238)

Available in four lengths and 14 dazzling colors such as hydrangea, teal and lilac, these matte velvet curtains offer next-level luxury by creating a fully blacked-out environment for optimal snoozing. Each panel is made from a cotton and velvet combination with a fully light-blocking liner, providing a touch of color and texture during the day and a restful sleep experience at night.

Anthropologie

404.355.4889

anthropologie.com

@anthropologie

The Dux 8008 (from $9,935)

The ultimate luxury—and one of the hardest things to find—is a bed that does it all. Based on nearly 100 years of research, this one combines the best of Swedish precision with comfort. Featuring four times as many springs as an average sleeper, this bed can be customized with soft, medium or firm pressure by comfort zones such as hips, legs and shoulders. Adjustable lumbar support is the icing on the cake.

Duxiana

404.869.1075

duxiana.com

@duxianausa

Hotel Lobby Paris Nuit Candle ($56)

Make your bedroom smell like a romantic evening in Paris. Notes of black musk, wood, rum and mahogany depict a rendezvous in the City of Lights. Made from 100% soy wax with a burn time of 65 hours, this candle can keep the vibe going all season long.

Neiman Marcus

404.266.8200

neimanmarcus.com

@neimanmarcusatlanta