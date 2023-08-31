A WORLD OF WINE

Culinary travel at Vino Venue.

It will be tough to decide which Vino Venue event to go to this month because the Dunwoody eatery, wine store and cooking school has 15 to choose from. Curious about Greek wines? Taste your way through the Sept. 11 event. Craving an evening at a Parisian steak bistro? Learn how to prepare a traditional, three course French dinner on Sept. 9. The Authentic Argentine Tango event introduces the fundamentals of Argentine life, cuisine and wine on Sept. 16. If traditional Southern food is more your style, enjoy Vino Venue’s Low Country harvest dinner on Sept. 22. And on Sept. 23, indulge in the Fall Harvest Winter Dinner Experience, a five-course meal prepared by Chef Patric Good and sommelier Rob Van Leer. Other events include wine pairing dinners, wine tastings and an immersion workshop on professional knife skills. Most events are $99.99 per person and start at 7 p.m.

BY Gillian Anne Renault