THE BEAT GOES ON

CELEBRATING ATLANTA’S RICH MUSIC HISTORY!
Atlanta—and Buckhead, specifically—is a music mecca. With its storied history of stars getting their start here and up-and coming talent using our neighborhood to launch their careers, it’s a great place to be, whether you’re a fan of old-school blues and jazz, country, rock or hip hop. Buckhead and the surrounding areas are also prime spots to live like a star, find teachers to engage the next generation of musicians and hear live music. Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and entrepreneur Lecrae, who has chosen the Upper Westside to house his studio, exemplifies the allure of Atlanta. Read on, music lovers!
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.