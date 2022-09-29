TREAT YOURSELVES

TRUCK OR TREAT PAIRS HALLOWEEN FUN WITH FOOD TRUCKS!

On the last Thursday in October, Brook Run Park in Dunwoody will be crowded with princesses, superheroes and maybe even a few goblins and witches. Truck or Treat, the final Food Truck Thursday of the year, promises a festive time and free admission for everyone, complete with costumes to admire, local cuisine to nosh and plenty of Halloween candy.

Hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association with assistance from the city and the police department, Truck or Treat has been a tradition since 2017 and attracts between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees each year, according to Rachel Waldron, the city’s recreation program supervisor. The 10 trucks in attendance booked by Redbird Events aim to offer a variety of food to please all palates.

Dance the evening away to the Adrian Duke Project, a seven-piece party band ready to regale the crowd with familiar favorites starting at 6 p.m. Learn Halloween safety for the whole family with the Dunwoody Police’s “See and Be Seen” presentation, featuring advice on whether to keep or toss a treat, and then score candy galore from the food trucks and the event staff. According to Waldron, the best part of the evening is seeing the costumes, which are “highly encouraged” for both children and adults.

“Everyone dresses up, including staff. One year, we did a group costume for ‘Parks and Recreation,’” she says. “And we probably spend thousands of dollars on candy. It’s a really fun night.”

dunwoodyga.gov

@cityofdunwoodyga

BY Denise K. James