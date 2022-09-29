Mother of Invention

Transforming dreams into reality!

Want your mind completely blown and inspired at the same time? Check out Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, premiering Oct. 6 and running through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station. Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS is the story of familiar inventions such as steam trains, gramophones and electricity, and how they began as dreams in the 19th century. The inspiration behind the show is celebrating the idea that anything is possible.

Audience members will marvel as performers soar 50 feet into the air on a special trampoline known as the acro-net. Used exclusively in KURIOS, the acro-net allows performers to travel at 35 miles per hour, perfect for a show about embracing possibility. Tickets start at $49 per person.

BY Denise K. James