Celebrating 40 years!

For Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, a company with a long history of giving back, there seemed no better way to celebrate the 40th anniversary than embarking on a year-long project. The result is “Thinking Forward, Giving Back,” a campaign to spotlight four nonprofits: Solomon’s Temple, The Atlanta Community Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Eagle Ranch.

The firm also launched a “40 for 40” social media series (#MCTurns40) to feature 40 local nonprofits the company has supported over the years. The goal is to engage people and garner donations.

“Our first day of service at Solomon’s Temple in June drew 65 volunteers who cleaned up the 2.5 acres of land behind the facility and painted the playground equipment,” says Partner Christopher Fagan, who serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors. The company also donated $10,000 to the resident facility.

“Solomon’s Temple has 130 beds for women and their children experiencing homelessness,” Fagan says. “Others provide shelter for 30 days, but [this] allows families to remain for six months to give them an opportunity to save money and learn new skills. Working with Solomon’s Temple has given me far more than I have given them.”

For more information, visit solomonstempleinc.org.