Helping Kids Thrive

Brookhaven resident Tim Ayres fell in love with Eagle Ranch in 1997 when he volunteered with his Sunday School class at Northside Methodist Church. “I’ve gotten more out of my involvement than I ever could have imagined,” says Ayres, who is serving his fourth six-year term on the board of directors at the residential facility that provides education and counseling for nearly 70 boys and girls and their families. Located in Flowery Branch, Eagle Ranch was founded by Eddie Staub in the early ’80s to establish a home for struggling boys. Because of its fast growth, CNN dubbed it “The Miracle on Chestnut Mountain.” Today, the campus comprises 315 acres with 10 homes, a counseling center and a chapel. “It’s considered a ‘best in class’ children’s home, and our board members mentor others who are interested in opening similar facilities,” says Ayres. “The child is not usually the problem,” he says. “Generally, the entire family is dysfunctional. We want to help parents work through crisis situations and create a loving environment while letting kids know that they are valued, not just ‘sent off.’” Ayres, who retired as a legacy partner after 36 years with Eagle Ranch supporters Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, continues to volunteer on the firm’s service days. Following Hurricane Ian, he traveled to Florida with Northside Methodist’s early response team to help with cleanup.

