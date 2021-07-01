SUMMER SALAD

At Juniper Cafe, the forthcoming Vietnamese bakery from the team behind Lazy Betty, you’ll find this vinaigrette on the restaurant’s strawberry and papaya salad, topped with toasted peanuts and coconut for texture.

At home, make the recipe to transform any salad into a refreshing summertime treat.

Strawberry Vinaigrette

7 large ripe strawberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon water

1 large (or 2 small) scallions

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

Sliced bird’s eye Thai chilis to taste (1-2)

2 limes

½ cup grapeseed oil

Combine clean strawberries, tops removed, with granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon of water. Put over low heat at a 190-degree simmer for 45 minutes until strawberries’ liquid becomes transparent. Reserve liquid and discard strawberries. In a small mixing bowl, combine sliced scallion, whole grain mustard and sliced Thai chilis with seeds removed to taste. Add juice of 2 limes and zest of 1 lime, then briskly whisk reserved grapeseed oil from crisping shallots.

Juniper Cafe

2250 Marietta Blvd.

N.W., Suite 100

Atlanta 30318

juniper-cafe.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin