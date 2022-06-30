STRIKE A POSE

BUCKHEAD BOUTIQUE GOES VOGUE FOR NEW GENERATION!

Young women can sashay the summer away in a sweet new line from Buckhead-based boutique House of Wallace. Bridging the fashion gap for ages 12 to 21, the G2 (Generation 2) collection features tiered skirts, smocked tops and ruffled dresses in a minty fresh palette of pastels and breezy whites. Tags range from $58 for a strappy Alba crop top to $148 for a crocheted, striped Everett mini dress.

“We created this line to give teens exactly what they want. The style is sweet but short, a happy compromise between mother and daughter,” says designer Ashley Wallace, founder/president of House of Wallace. “G2 was conceptualized when we noticed an ongoing gap in the market and heard on repeat from our clients that there was a need for smaller sizes. We listened, asked a lot of questions and are beyond thrilled with how well it has been received.”

The first capsule collection sold out immediately (with a portion of sales benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), and the launch party post fashion show was so packed that many shoppers had to return the next day.

Up next on the roster: a second collection for those who prefer a little more muted style. Meanwhile, get a sneak peek of the G2 monthly drops on Instagram.

HOUSE OF WALLACE

houseofwallace1985.com

@houseofwallace1985