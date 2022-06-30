Some top popsicle purveyors share recipes to help you to keep cool this summer!

King of Pops’

Banana Puddin’ Pops You’ll find King of Pops’ creative flavors in stores and mobile carts across town, but you can make their sweet treat at home for yourself (or a crowd) with this decadent recipe.

INGREDIENTS

Makes 16 3-ounce pops

1 quart whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

1 vanilla bean, seeds removed (keep seeds and pod)

1 ½ cup organic evaporated cane juice

8 ripe bananas, 4 whole and 4 sliced crosswise about 1-inch thick

32 bite-size vanilla wafers

INSTRUCTIONS

In a saucepan on low heat, mix milk, cream, vanilla (both scraped seeds and pod) and cane juice until warm. Remove from heat and let cool. Remove the vanilla pod. Pour the liquid into a blender. Add 4 bananas and blend until smooth. Place two slices of banana and two vanilla wafers each into popsicle molds. Then pour the milk mixture into the mold. Place one popsicle stick in each mold, submerging it halfway. Freeze for at least 8 hours.

KING OF POPS

Chloe’s Pops Poptail Pairings

Made from wholesome vegan and gluten-free ingredients, Chloe’s Pops, available locally at Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts and Kroger, can be enjoyed on their own or turned into a “poptail” for a sweet, party-ready refreshment.

INSTRUCTIONS

Place your favorite Chloe’s Pop in a glass—pop down, stick up. Fill the glass halfway with the alcohol or bubbly of your choice. Substitute sparkling cider or lemonade for a mocktail.

PAIRING IDEAS Chloe’s Strawberry Pop with prosecco or rosé Chloe’s Lime Pop or Mango Pop with tequila Chloe’s Raspberry Pop with prosecco or gin

CHLOE’S POPS

