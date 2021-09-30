SOUTH CITY KITCHEN’S MUST-MAKE SEASONAL DISH

For a warming fall dish, whip up this cozy Brussels sprouts recipe from South City Kitchen Buckhead Executive Chef Chip Ulbrich. Find more fall-forward dishes on the restaurant’s menu, which now features new autumn additions.

Brussels Sprouts & Farm Egg

Serves 4

2 lbs Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed

4 large eggs

1 cup French’s Crispy Onions

1 tbsp sliced chives

3 tbsp miso paste

1 qt roasted vegetable stock

Peel and separate the Brussels sprouts leaves into a bowl. Rinse with cold water. Bring vegetable stock to a simmer and whisk in miso paste. Keep hot for serving. Fill a medium-sized pot 3/4 of the way with salted water and bring to a simmer. Crack eggs into the pot and poach for 3 minutes. Place sprouts leaves on the bottom of four large dinner bowls, pour 1 cup of broth over each, place 1 egg in the middle and top with crispy onions and chives.

South City Kitchen Buckhead

404.815.6677

southcitykitchen.com

@southcitykitchen.atl

BY: Claire Ruhlin