SOUTH CITY KITCHEN’S MUST-MAKE SEASONAL DISH

Brussels Sprouts & Farm Egg
Serves 4
2 lbs Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed
4 large eggs
1 cup French’s Crispy Onions
1 tbsp sliced chives
3 tbsp miso paste
1 qt roasted vegetable stock
Peel and separate the Brussels sprouts leaves into a bowl. Rinse with cold water. Bring vegetable stock to a simmer and whisk in miso paste. Keep hot for serving. Fill a medium-sized pot 3/4 of the way with salted water and bring to a simmer. Crack eggs into the pot and poach for 3 minutes. Place sprouts leaves on the bottom of four large dinner bowls, pour 1 cup of broth over each, place 1 egg in the middle and top with crispy onions and chives.
