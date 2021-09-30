SOUTH CITY KITCHEN’S MUST-MAKE SEASONAL DISH

Simply Buckhead
September 30, 2021
For a warming fall dish, whip up this cozy Brussels sprouts recipe from South City Kitchen Buckhead Executive Chef Chip Ulbrich. Find more fall-forward dishes on the restaurant’s menu, which now features new autumn additions.

Brussels Sprouts & Farm Egg
Serves 4
2 lbs Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed
4 large eggs
1 cup French’s Crispy Onions
1 tbsp sliced chives
3 tbsp miso paste
1 qt roasted vegetable stock

Peel and separate the Brussels sprouts leaves into a bowl. Rinse with cold water. Bring vegetable stock to a simmer and whisk in miso paste. Keep hot for serving. Fill a medium-sized pot 3/4 of the way with salted water and bring to a simmer. Crack eggs into the pot and poach for 3 minutes. Place sprouts leaves on the bottom of four large dinner bowls, pour 1 cup of broth over each, place 1 egg in the middle and top with crispy onions and chives.

South City Kitchen Buckhead
404.815.6677
southcitykitchen.com
@southcitykitchen.atl

BY: Claire Ruhlin

