10 EASY SWITCHES TO MAKE YOUR HOME LESS TOXIC

Parabens, phthalates and pesticides, oh my! These are just a few of the buzz terms we have been told to be wary of, especially when it comes to household products. These chemicals are linked to respiratory problems, skin irritation, hormone disruption and cancer. Repeated exposure can increase the risk of developing serious health conditions.

In today’s market, a myriad of products are meant to decrease or even eliminate these harmful ingredients. We tapped STAT Wellness CEO, founder and nurse practitioner Kristin Oja and one of the company’s dietitians, Sarah Ganka, for their expertise. With their help, you’ll be equipped to create a less toxic home environment.

1 PROTECT YOUR PRODUCE

Familiarize yourself with what’s known as the “dirty dozen,” a list of 12 fruits and vegetables that the Environmental Working Group finds to have the highest levels of pesticide residues. The foods on the list change annually as farming practices shift. “In general, choose organic for foods that you eat whole, including any edible skins like berries, apples, lettuces and peppers. Foods with peelable skins like bananas and citrus fruits are likely fine to eat non-organic,” says Ganka, who cautions that, despite labels, some organic foods contain pesticides. When possible, turn to local farmers markets. “Establish a relationship with local farmers. They can tell you what they are using to grow food and even about the area.”

2 PURIFY YOUR DRINKING WATER…

Water filters can improve both the taste and safety of drinking water by removing contaminants such as chlorine and heavy metals. Ganka says, “Consider adding a water filter now. In the United States, our water is a huge source of environmental toxins, so a high-quality water filter is essential.” She recommends a reverse osmosis filter such as the AquaTru that purifies water by forcing it through a semipermeable membrane and allowing water molecules to pass while blocking larger contaminants. She recommends exclusively drinking filtered water and using it in cooking.

3 …AND YOUR BATH WATER

According to Ganka, tap water is full of chlorine and fluoride, compounds that, among other things, can worsen thyroid health and other long-term health conditions. “Our skin is permeable and can soak up toxins from water. At a minimum, I recommend a simple chlorine shower filter. There are some options on the market that can filter out heavy metals as well,” she says. Look for companies that have been third-party tested.

4 GO SCENT-FREE

Scented products in soaps and cleaners often contain a complex mixture of chemicals, many of which are undisclosed and simply labeled as “fragrance.” These chemicals can trigger allergies, irritate skin and even have more serious health impacts like hormone disruption. Oja says, “Look for USDA organic, ECOCERT or EWG Verified to ensure a higher level of safety testing.” While unscented detergents and cleaning products are usually the safest, different types of scented detergents are on the market. Some brands utilize more natural scents derived from essential oils that are largely considered safe.

5 SWAP YOUR [DRYER] SHEETS

Similarly, consider going from dryer sheets to wool balls. Dryer sheets usually have synthetic fragrances, and since they are used after the washing process, they linger on linens. “These harmful chemicals stay on the fragments on our clothes and then our largest organ, our skin, absorbs them,” Oja says. “The other concern is volatile organic compounds such as acetaldehyde and benzene, which can contribute to indoor air pollution and are known carcinogens.” Give your wool balls a scented boost by adding a few drops of essential oils.

6 CLEAN CLEAN

Some of the most obvious offenders in the toxic category are household cleaning products. It’s unsurprising that bleach, ammonia-based cleaners and air fresheners can be dangerous. They are especially harmful if you are the one cleaning. You may inhale the toxins, and the product also gets absorbed into your skin through touching cloths and surfaces. Oja’s preferred cleaners are from the Truly Free and Branch Basics brands.

7 CHANGE YOUR FILTERS

Air quality is important for a healthy immune system, respiratory system, hormone balance and heart health. Pollutants have been correlated with allergies, asthma, fatigue, headaches and more. “At the very least, we need to make sure we are changing out our air filters every three months, max,” Oja says. High efficiency particulate air filters purify air more effectively because they can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles that are 0.3 microns in size or smaller. “There are a number of ‘smart’ air purifiers that will further clean and test your air such as AirDoctor and Molekule,” Oja says. She recommends putting one in your bedroom.

8 LET THE LIGHT SHINE

Oja recommends keeping your blinds open to let natural light into the house. By doing so, you are reducing the need for artificial light sources that can diminish indoor air quality. For example, incandescent bulbs and some fluorescent lights generate heat that can increase indoor temperatures, potentially leading to higher humidity and mold growth. Plus, sunlight triggers vitamin D production in the skin, essential for bone health and immunity function.

9 TURN OFF TECH

Oja says to turn off technology and routers at night, especially if they are close to where you are sleeping. This will help minimize electromagnetic field output. Research on the potential health effects of EMF is ongoing, but the World Health Organization acknowledges that some studies have suggested harmful associations.

10 PASS THE TEST(S)

To ensure your home is up to par with these various recommendations, consider annual testing. “At my house, we do simple petri dish mold tests annually. I like Immunolytics, and they have a team that will consult with you on an as-needed basis,” Oja says. Others you can run include lead tests for water and paint, as well as radon tests.

