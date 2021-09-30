Savor the Flavor

Simply Buckhead
September 30, 2021
The Atlanta Jewish community puts its spin on Southern BBQ at this kosher grill-off open to everyone.

BBQ FEST KEEPS IT KOSHER IN DUNWOODY.

The Atlanta Jewish community puts its spin on Southern BBQ at this kosher grill-off open to everyone.
The Atlanta Jewish community puts its spin on Southern BBQ at this kosher grill-off open to everyone.

ATLANTA KOSHER BBQ FESTIVALWith the witty tagline “no pork on the fork,” the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival is firing up the grill on Oct. 17 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody for an afternoon of fall fun from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by the Hebrew Order of David International, the annual smoker is 100% kosher, with 25 teams competing in the categories of Beef Brisket, Beef Ribs, Chicken and Chili, all styled like the sanctioned contests of the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

“Barbeque is universal, and kosher barbeque is something that is unique,” says Executive Director Jody Pollack. “It is a competition, yes, but also a great community event where any person, regardless of adherence to kosher or not, can partake. It’s all about the barbeque.”

Additional food vendors round out the offerings, along with live music, artisan booths, a Kids Zone and area organizations. The fundraiser supports local charities and beneficiaries.

ATLANTA KOSHER BBQ FESTIVAL
theatlantakosherbbq.com
@annualatlantakosherbbq

