Real Food Resolutions

It’s that time of year again when vows for well-being are made, and the demand for healthy food is on the rise.

Many people with busy lives frequently rely on takeout menus or fast-casual dining concepts to get them through each week, often sacrificing nutrition for quick convenience. This year, ordering out or on the go is no longer an excuse to surrender resolutions since the Buckhead area is fortunate to have a variety of fast-casual restaurants that serve up nourishing, delicious options to healthy lifestyle seekers.

Poke Bowl

($13.50)

A superfood cafe, Kale Me Crazy is dedicated to house-made juices, smoothies blended from fresh fruit and vegetables, and açaí bowls made from scratch each day. Menu options include plenty of quick and nutritious choices made with organic ingredients, including raw foods such as the top-selling Poke Bowl. This specialty dish is made with wild caught ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, carrots, edamame, radish, toasted sesame seeds and spicy vegan mayonnaise, and served on a bed of jasmine rice. Custom ingredient options are also available for all menu items.

Kale Me Crazy

4600 Roswell Road

Atlanta 30342

404.500.3712

kalemecrazy.net

Mother Earth Bowl

($9.95)

Flower Child has carefully created meal choices for healthy eaters by offering a generous selection of vegetarian, vegan and Paleo options. This casual dining alternative is satisfying whenever you are craving bowls, salads or wraps. Reviews claim the Mother Earth Bowl is a top pick that combines fresh vegetables, avocado and cucumber with an ancient grains mix of quinoa, farro and barley, less processed grains that are higher in protein and fatty acids.

Flower Child

6400 Blue Stone Road

Sandy Springs 30328

470.481.7850

iamaflowerchild.com

My Dad’s Turkey Chili Bowl

($8)

Souper Jenny often has lines out the door with loyal customers eager to savor the latest menu items. A new selection is offered daily that includes a variety of healthy soup, salad and sandwich specials. Customers rave about owner Jenny Levison’s gluten-free turkey chili (her father’s original recipe) that combines four different types of beans with fresh minced turkey, three types of pepper, fresh cilantro and chili seasoning.

Souper Jenny Brookhaven

4274 Peachtree Road N.E

Atlanta 30319

404.968.9361

souperjennyatl.com

Green Miracle Soup

($9.95)

Local wellness and lifestyle expert Tammy Stokes runs a healthy eats cafe that offers an assortment of nutritious salads, smoothies and nutrient-dense signature soups. The Green Miracle soup is loaded with dark, leafy green vegetables and herbs such as basil and bay leaf. It’s perfect for getting back on the healthy eating track after an indulgent holiday season.

Cafe West Express

3792 Roswell Road

Atlanta 30342

404.800.5379

cafewestexpress.com

Tahini Cucumber Feta with grilled chicken

($9.55)

Gusto is another fast-casual concept that makes eating healthy a simple step-by-step process. Start by choosing a fresh bowl or wrap with a certain “gusto,” an international or American-inspired flavor such as sweet soy sriracha, chile sesame barbecue or tahini cucumber feta. Then, pick a style (mixed greens or rice for example), add a protein such as chicken and grab and go. Visit the Peachtree location that houses the company’s first drivethru option in Atlanta.

Gusto!

4945 Peachtree Blvd.

Chamblee 30341

678.587.5386

whatsyourgusto.com