Modern Day Makeovers

January 21, 2021
FIVE LOCAL TRANSFORMATIONS AND EXPERT TIPS FOR LIFESTYLE UPGRADES.

With the advent of every new year, it’s tradition to cast an optimizing eye over every element of our lives. Rather than overhaul everything (overwhelming!), we tapped five locals to tackle just one area—nutrition, beauty, wardrobe, skincare or fitness—and paired them with top-of-their field experts. Read on for our brave subjects’ transformations and pro tips to use for yourself.

PHOTO: Sara Hanna

