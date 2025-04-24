MEN, TAKE THIS TO HEART

Tips to lower the risk of heart disease!

Heart disease is the No. 1 health issue for men (and women) in the United States. Its name refers to several types of heart conditions, the most common of which is coronary artery disease, where plaque buildup in the blood vessels affects the blood’s movement to the heart.

“Think of the plaque like gum, and it’s sticking inside a tube, which is your blood vessel, making it hard for blood to flow,” says Dr. Belinda Brown-Saddler of Piedmont Concierge Medicine in Buckhead. “This decreased blood flow to the heart can lead to a heart attack. Also, a piece of plaque that breaks off and travels to your brain may cause a stroke.”

Older men are more affected by the condition, but men in their 20s and 30s are not off the hook by any means. “I’m seeing it in younger and younger men,” Brown-Saddler says. Here’s what she says every man should know and do to prevent heart disease.

Be aware of the risks

Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, stress, smoking and drinking excessively (for men, that is more than two alcoholic beverages per day) are risk factors for heart disease. Brown-Saddler says high blood pressure makes the heart beat harder, forcing blood through narrowed vessels, potentially causing the blood vessels to burst and trigger a stroke or heart attack. It also strains the heart, which may lead to enlargement and failure. High cholesterol contributes to plaque buildup, and the excess glucose in the blood with diabetes generates free radicals that cause inflammation and weaken blood vessels.

A loss of testosterone due to aging also increases the risk of heart disease in men because the hormone typically promotes dilation of the vessels, allowing blood to flow. With less of it, vessels narrow, muscle mass is lost, and body fat is gained. Low testosterone affects energy levels that can lead to less activity and a decrease in the “good” HDL cholesterol that helps protect from heart disease and an increase in the “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Good health practices to follow

Go to the doctor for an annual physical and blood lipid panel. This way, blood sugar, cholesterol and pressure can all be monitored. “Testing is important because symptoms don’t appear for heart disease until it has really progressed,” Brown-Saddler says. She also encourages men to get testosterone levels checked for the first time between 40 and 45 years old.

Prevent heart disease

Brown-Saddler says even with a family history of heart disease (also a risk factor), several lifestyle modifications can help you control your genes. For starters, quit smoking. Maintain a healthy weight and reduce belly fat, which research shows is directly correlated with heart disease, by doing at least 150 minutes of cardio exercise per week. “Cardio means getting your heart rate up, working up a sweat. You want to feel winded and not be able to talk while you exercise. This is going to increase HDL and lower LDL cholesterol, as well as lower blood pressure, which is normal at 120/80.”

Also, reduce fried, fatty, salty and sugary foods in your diet and limit eating out to once per week because restaurants, especially fastfood joints, add more sugar and salt to appeal to taste buds. And don’t drink too much alcohol because it contains a lot of carbs, and doing so can lead to weight gain and obesity.

Plus, get between seven and nine hours of sleep. “That’s when your body is rejuvenating; cells and blood vessels are turning over,” she says.

Lastly, pick some ways to decrease stress, such as meditating, journaling daily gratitude, getting a pet, listening to music, socializing and talking to people. “Men keep things inside and don’t talk to family and friends as much as women.” Exercise helps with stress, too, by increasing natural endorphins.

piedmont.org

@piedmonthealth