Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2021
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2021

by
November 4, 2021

Cover up that Kleenex box’s lackluster exterior with this Weezie tissue box cover.

Made in India of 100% cotton, it’s available in a variety of prints, patterns and solids with piping along the edge to match your home’s decor. Punch it up with personalized embroidery, a specialty of Atlanta-based Weezie Towels, a company co-founded by Buckhead resident Lindsey Johnson.

Available for $40 ($15 additional for embroidery) at weezietowels.com, @weezietowels.

Contributing home editor and design columnist at Simply Buckhead. Travel & Business Writer. Mother of Two.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top