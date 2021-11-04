PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2021

Cover up that Kleenex box’s lackluster exterior with this Weezie tissue box cover.

Made in India of 100% cotton, it’s available in a variety of prints, patterns and solids with piping along the edge to match your home’s decor. Punch it up with personalized embroidery, a specialty of Atlanta-based Weezie Towels, a company co-founded by Buckhead resident Lindsey Johnson.

Available for $40 ($15 additional for embroidery) at weezietowels.com, @weezietowels.