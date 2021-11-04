Drumroll Please…

Design Excellence Awards

The American Society of Interior Designers Georgia Chapter (ASID GA) has announced its 2021 Design Excellence Awards winners. Best-in- Show recipients include Michael Habachy of Habachy Designs (commercial category) and Melanie Turner of Melanie Turner Interiors (residential category). Savannah College of Art and Design student Seoyun Bae was also recognized for her design of Excelsior Academy, a private school for students with learning or physical disabilities.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze commercial and residential recipients, visit ga.asid.org.

S outheast Designer of the Year Awards

Hats off to the Atlanta finalists in ADAC’s 2021 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards. The residential category included The Design Atelier, Whitney Ray and Joel Kelly of Wyeth Ray Interiors and Joel Kelly Design, and William Peace of Peace Design. Kelley Harris of Harris Interiors and Smith Hanes Studio were recognized for contract design. Architect finalists included D. Stanley Dixon Architect, Harrison Design, Historical Concepts and Summerour Architects.

For a full list of finalists and winners, visit adacatlanta.com