DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JUNE 2023

Jackson Fine Art has relocated across the street from its previous location to a custom-built, 4,000-squarefoot gallery at 3122 East Shadowlawn Ave.

Designed by Siegel Construction and Fathom Architecture, the new space retains the home-like ambiance of Jackson’s former space but with expanded exhibition, office, inventory, library and meeting spaces. The gallery celebrated the March opening of its new space with inaugural exhibitions of works by Cooper & Gorfer (below), Sheila Pree Bright (above) and Francesca Woodman.

jacksonfineart.com

@jacksonfineart

The more than a century old, hand painted wallpaper company Grace Studio has joined forces with Atlanta-based Weezie Towels. The collaboration showcases Gracie Studio’s patterns Sapphire Silhouette and Indigo Garden on Weezie’s bath and hand towels, a women’s robe, a tissue box cover and a recently launched shower curtain. The collection is available online and in the Weezie flagship store in Buckhead’s Andrews Square. Prices range from $84 for a bath towel to $600 for a shower curtain.

weezietowels.com

@weezietowels

Peachtree Hills’ Spalding Nix Fine Art hosts its spring art show through July 7. The exhibit showcases the works of Katherine Sandoz, Scotty Peek, Susan Maakestad and David Boyd.

spaldingnixfineart.com

@spaldingnixfineart