FOOD NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2024

A location of North Carolina-based chain Summit Coffee is in the works for The Shops of Dunwoody.
The company currently has two Atlanta-area locations in Roswell and Emory Village. summitcoffee.com
Matt Marcus, previously the executive chef-owner at Watershed, has joined West Midtown’s The Woodall as the executive chef. Expect new techniques and Southern- informed dishes inspired by Marcus’ experience. thewoodallwestside.com
Mediterranean restaurant Aviva by Kameel, which has outposts in downtown and Midtown, is planning a third location at the Buckhead Landing development. avivabykameel.com
BY Claire Ruhlin
