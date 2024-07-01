Simply Buckhead

FOOD NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2024

July 1, 2024
Summit Coffee

A location of North Carolina-based chain Summit Coffee is in the works for The Shops of Dunwoody.

Summit Coffee

The company currently has two Atlanta-area locations in Roswell and Emory Village. summitcoffee.com

Matt Marcus, previously the executive chef-owner at Watershed, has joined West Midtown’s The Woodall as the executive chef. Expect new techniques and Southern- informed dishes inspired by Marcus’ experience. thewoodallwestside.com

Mediterranean restaurant Aviva by Kameel, which has outposts in downtown and Midtown, is planning a third location at the Buckhead Landing development. avivabykameel.com

