ENCOURAGING ENTREPRENEURSHIP

When veteran attorney Marcy Sperry established Vivid IP Law, a boutique firm specializing in entertainment and intellectual property law, she had two goals: to hire an all-female staff and to offer pro bono legal services to aspiring individuals in the entertainment, biomedical, hospitality and technology sectors. Boss Kidz Inc., an organization led by Vanessa Hardiman, was perfectly aligned with her vision.

“Boss Kidz empowers kids who have lost interest in traditional schooling and teaches them realworld business skills by pairing them with mentors,” Sperry says. “They operate as a business incubator to nurture entrepreneurship.”

Recently, Vivid provided pro bono counsel to Christian McKinney, founder of DE’FIN CLOTHING, who combined attire and technology to design a hoodie that shields cell phones from rain while keeping hands warm. “We helped him safeguard his intellectual property, and I’m pleased to say that he’s already scaled,” Sperry says.

“Last fall, we hosted Commerce, Connections and Cocktails at our Buckhead office to raise funds and create awareness for Boss Kidz.” The organization welcomes kids ages 8 to 22, recruiting them from schools, via social media and wherever kids hang out. “By putting students together to help one another and teach basic skills like financial literacy, our kids stay engaged,” Hardiman says.

