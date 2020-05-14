NEWS CLIPS – MAY 2020

DUNWOODY WELCOMES RETAIL GIANTS

Gear up for a shopping marathon at Perimeter Mall, set to open the first Georgia retail locations of Amazon 4-star and Fabletics later this year. The Amazon store will sell everything from consumer electronics and games to kitchen and home goods, all rated four stars or higher online, with a discount for Prime members. Fabletics, cofounded by Kate Hudson, offers a hip spin on athleisure, featuring sportswear, shoes and accessories. Look for both on the upper level.

Perimeter Mall

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Atlanta 30346

770.394.4270

perimetermall.com

CONDO RISING IN BUCKHEAD

Boasting sweeping skyline views, spacious open floor plans and resort-style amenities, the ultra-luxe Graydon Buckhead is set to soar 22 floors from its prime perch on Peachtree Road. Developed by Florida-based firm Kolter Urban with expected completion in mid- 2022, the building will offer 47 residences, including a 5,850-square-foot penthouse, with prices starting at $1.6 million. “This stretch of Peachtree, from West Wesley to Andrews, is our best ‘waterfront,’” says Bonneau Ansley, founder/CEO of Ansley Atlanta, which is exclusively handling property sales.

Graydon Buckhead

2520 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30305

404.301.5302

thegraydon.com

NEW LEAD AT NATURE PRESERVE

Kudos to Melody Harclerode, the new executive director at Blue Heron Nature Preserve. A passionate environmentalist and accomplished architect dedicated to cultivating great places, she’s excited to lead the charge of Atlanta’s 30-acre green space. “Blue Heron is as an amazing environmental, educational and cultural oasis,” says Harclerode, named a fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 2018. She formerly served as the executive director of the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the programs director at Arabia Alliance.

Blue Heron Nature Preserve

4055 Roswell Road N.E.

Atlanta 30342

404.946.6394

bhnp.org