NEWS CLIPS – MAY 2020

DUNWOODY WELCOMES RETAIL GIANTS
Gear up for a shopping marathon at Perimeter Mall, set to open the first Georgia retail locations of Amazon 4-star and Fabletics later this year. The Amazon store will sell everything from consumer electronics and games to kitchen and home goods, all rated four stars or higher online, with a discount for Prime members. Fabletics, cofounded by Kate Hudson, offers a hip spin on athleisure, featuring sportswear, shoes and accessories. Look for both on the upper level.
Perimeter Mall
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road
Atlanta 30346
770.394.4270
perimetermall.com
CONDO RISING IN BUCKHEAD
Boasting sweeping skyline views, spacious open floor plans and resort-style amenities, the ultra-luxe Graydon Buckhead is set to soar 22 floors from its prime perch on Peachtree Road. Developed by Florida-based firm Kolter Urban with expected completion in mid- 2022, the building will offer 47 residences, including a 5,850-square-foot penthouse, with prices starting at $1.6 million. “This stretch of Peachtree, from West Wesley to Andrews, is our best ‘waterfront,’” says Bonneau Ansley, founder/CEO of Ansley Atlanta, which is exclusively handling property sales.
Graydon Buckhead
2520 Peachtree Road
Atlanta 30305
404.301.5302
thegraydon.com
NEW LEAD AT NATURE PRESERVE
Kudos to Melody Harclerode, the new executive director at Blue Heron Nature Preserve. A passionate environmentalist and accomplished architect dedicated to cultivating great places, she’s excited to lead the charge of Atlanta’s 30-acre green space. “Blue Heron is as an amazing environmental, educational and cultural oasis,” says Harclerode, named a fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 2018. She formerly served as the executive director of the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the programs director at Arabia Alliance.
Blue Heron Nature Preserve
4055 Roswell Road N.E.
Atlanta 30342
404.946.6394
bhnp.org
Contributing Writer, Simply Buckhead; journalist and graphic designer