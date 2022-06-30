NEWS CLIPS – JULY / AUGUST 2022

HEAD OF THE CLASS

School’s out, but Kimbrell Smith is in full prep mode, happily ensconced in academia as the new head of school of Atlanta Girls’ School in Buckhead. With an impressive track record of leadership roles at Westminster, Trinity School and Atlanta Speech School, Smith formerly served as AGS’ interim head before the Board of Trustees unanimously promoted her to lead the school for grades six through 12. “As a lifelong Atlantan and a mother of two daughters, I know how vital the mission of Atlanta Girls’ School is and have long admired the unique place it holds in Atlanta’s educational landscape,” says Smith, a UGA graduate and ordained Presbyterian minister. “It is a tremendous honor and truly a joy to hold a position that brings together my lifelong passions all in service of helping young women grow into confident, courageous leaders.”

atlantagirlsschool.org

@atlantagirlsschool

READY FOR ACTION

As the streaming wars wage, Chamblee- based Blackhall Americana is bringing out the big guns for your viewing pleasure. Mobilizing creative troupes to develop adrenalin-fueled films and TV series that tell uniquely American stories, the new streaming service maverick has snapped up significant acreage in Covington for a no-holds-barred production campus. “It’s original programming with all action-adventure content like Black Hawk Down or John Wick,” says founder of Blackhall Americana Ryan Millsap. Backed by an initial $300 million investment, Millsap aims to build an entertainment mecca that encompasses the entire production process, from development to distribution. Look for exclusive content to drop in early 2023 through a proprietary distribution platform. “Spoiler: We are developing a show about the Southern Mafia,” Millsap says.

blackhallamericana.com

@blackhallamericana

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

As seismic shifts in workspace redefine the 9-to-5 grind, Venture X Atlanta-Buckhead is up and running at the Atlanta Financial Center on Peachtree Road, offering everything from virtual offices to company suites. Membership-based coworking space at the new franchise location starts at $49 a month, with no lease or long-term contract required. Day and weekly passes are also available. “Coworking provides a sense of flexibility and community while still providing a professional workspace to be productive,” says Sales & Community Manager Hailey Barnett. Boasting sweeping views from the Sky Lounge, Venture X encompasses 84 office spaces, two studios equipped for podcasts/ content creation, private phone booths, professional mailboxes and conference rooms with 24/7 member access. On-site amenities include cafes, a wellness room and weekly events, including yoga.

venturex.com

@venturexusa