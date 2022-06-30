Smiles for Charity

Keep it local.

A child of Iranian immigrants, Dr. Andrew Kokabi of Brookhaven Family Dentistry grew up with parents who believed in giving back to the community that had helped them when they came to America. “Their generosity was not lost on us,” he says. “We believe that businesses don’t just exist to make money but to help the community.”

The practice has always donated to local schools and their patient’s pet nonprofits but had no set strategy. “My wife suggested that we develop a more cohesive plan by selecting a local nonprofit every month and encouraging patients to help contribute,” Kokabi says. He named it “Brighten Your Smile, Better the World,” and for a donation of $150, patients receive a custom set of teeth whitening trays valued at $400. “It’s a win-win because they’re supporting a good cause and improving their smiles,” he says.

Recent recipients have included Chamblee Middle and High schools; Huntley Hills, Montgomery and Ashford Park elementaries; the Kyle Pease Foundation; Chattahoochee Riverkeeper; and the Georgia Transplant Foundation. The practice also continues to sponsor individual school events.

Another of the practice’s community projects is the Spotlight on Small Business Initiative, a free service that helps promote businesses owned by clients. “Big box stores did well during the COVID-19 lockdown, but small businesses faltered,” Kokabi says. “To help promote them, we produce slideshows that are featured in the office and on our website.”

BROOKHAVEN FAMILY DENTISTRY

770.451.0611

brookhavenfamilydentistry.com

@brookhavenfamilydentistry