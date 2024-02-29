NATURAL SELECTION

Hopdoddy Burger Bar uses real meat from regenerative agriculture.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, with locations in Sandy Springs and beyond, has forgone plantbased meat substitutes in favor of five burgers made with meats raised with regenerative agricultural practices. “Regenerative agriculture is the future and the best path forward to saving our planet,” says Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler, who gives more details about the practice here.

What is regenerative agriculture?

It works in partnership with nature to make great-tasting, nutrient-rich food while also healing the planet. The main focus is on building soil and healing ecosystems. When this happens, farmers are increasing resilience, boosting yields, capturing carbon and increasing nutrient density. With planned grazing methods, grass-fed beef and bison are credited for sequestering atmospheric carbon, improving soil health and restoring native grasslands on the beautiful plains of North America. In short, farmers are producing nutritionally dense food, helping to balance the climate and bringing entire ecosystems back to life.

What are the nutritional benefits of regenerative meat?

The food grown under regenerative practices contains, on average, more magnesium, calcium, potassium and zinc; more vitamins, including B1, B12, C, E and K; and more phytochemicals, compounds that have been shown to reduce inflammation and boost human health.

How does Hopdoddy’s adoption of regenerative agriculture help?

Hopdoddy’s bison and beef supported the regenerative management of 14,000-plus acres of land in 2022, benefiting an entire ecosystem by supporting a biodynamic assortment of plants and animal species. These acres were not tilled under and sprayed to produce feed for these animals.

