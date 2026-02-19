IT’S THE CLIMB

Reach new heights with these expert indoor rock climbing tips!

According to Claudiu Vidulescu, humans are naturally predisposed to climb. “If you ever watch little kids, they always want to go to the monkey bars,” says Vidulescu, a rock climber since 1990 and owner and head coach of Team CRG, one of Central Rock Gym’s premier competitive climbing teams. “They always want to climb things. It’s a very natural desire and a natural talent to have.”

For those who want to reach new heights long past childhood, indoor rock climbing provides the perfect opportunity to do just that year round. Of course, scrambling up a colorful vertical wall can be intimidating. It’s also equally exhilarating and a great workout. Here, Vidulescu offers his advice for giving this indoor adventure a try.

Can someone who is not extremely fit give rock climbing a try?

A lot of people in a climbing gym will be very fit. But there are people who are not or may even be a bit heavier, and who come to the gym and realize that if you can go up a ladder, then you can start climbing. There is an entry level accessible for everyone.

What should beginners know about indoor rock climbing?

The facilities that we have here in Atlanta offer a wide variety of opportunities for everyone from a beginner who has never even seen a rock climbing gym to people who have climbed for 20 or 30 years. And Central Rock Gym’s facilities have a variety of wall heights. When you walk in, you might be gobsmacked by the sheer size and angles of the walls. But there are also friendlier angles and heights, some that actually start with ladders. As I said, if you can go up a ladder, then you can climb. It’s really that simple.

How do I get started if I’ve never tried this sport before?

If you want to try climbing, you don’t need to have anything other than some sporty clothing that is going to allow freedom of movement. You come in, pay a day fee, sign a waiver and do the orientation. Once you’ve gone through the process, you get a harness, shoes and an auto belay, which is a self-retractable lanyard. Then you are ready to start climbing. And if you want to go further, you can purchase your own equipment, which is available at different levels and price points. You can get the whole setup for as little as $250 or $300.

What sets indoor rock climbing apart from other workouts?

Indoor rock climbing pretty much uses all the muscles in your body. Every single move you do is different. You’re engaging your biceps, triceps, legs, core, lats and even muscles beyond those. Climbing uses your entire body to be more effective and efficient. Even if you start coming in once or twice a week (two to three times per week is ideal), you’ll get into good shape.

What are the benefits of indoor rock climbing versus outdoor rock climbing?

First, and probably most important to people, is comfort. We have air conditioning and heating. There are no snakes or bugs, and it’s a very safe environment. You also have people onsite who can give you pointers, and you can take classes to help you learn. Climbing indoors is much more approachable and accessible.

Why has indoor rock climbing become popular?

Indoor rock climbing offers a platform to create friendships. It’s a real community. And it is great for people of all ages. We have a youth program that starts at 4 years old, and we have climbers who are in their late 70s and early 80s. This is a lifelong sport that you can do anywhere. There are very few sports that can claim that. It has endless opportunities.

