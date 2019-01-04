A trench is a coat that remains current despite a 100-year-plus history. These timeless coverings are not only practical, their style longevity also makes them a closet essential for both men and women.

STORY: Jessica Dauler

Burberry Vintage Check Cotton Trench Coat ($2,390)

The ever-recognizable Burberry check is as much a symbol of casual luxury and contemporary elegance as it is British fashion history. Inspired by a print first used in the 1960s, the Burberry brand maintains its 150-year-old heritage in this signature check cotton trench. It’s a worthy wardrobe investment for many seasons to come that can easily be handed down for generations.

Burberry

Lenox Square, 3393

Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.231.5550

burberry.com

Suitsupply Navy Overcoat ($499)

Let simplicity be the guiding force of your outer look with this soft, rich wool overcoat (also available in luxe cashmere). Suitsupply offers a contemporary-cool take on the trench with this modern, masculine yet functional coat. The cut offers a slim fit that’s easy to layer over jeans and a T-shirt, but it also works over your favorite henley or sweater.

Suitsupply

3400 Around Lenox Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.800.1143

suitsupply.com

Polo Ralph Lauren Wool & Cashmere Trench Coat ($598)

Channel your inner Duchess, Meghan Markle, with a style dupe that is perfect for cooler weather. Unlike the cotton trench, this wool and cashmere blend will keep you toasty in a design reminiscent of two classic outerwear styles: the trench and the car coat. Layer it over any ensemble to instantly ensure a polished look.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Phipps Plaza

3440 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.261.7234

saksfifthavenue.com

Gap Classic Trench Coat ($79.95)

Gap knows a thing or two about affordable wardrobe basics, and this tailored trench is no exception. It can easily be your seasonal staple as it’s infinitely versatile for wearing to the office, for travel or on busy errand days. The cotton fabric is breathable and lightweight for the warmer months, yet ready to face days that swing between sunshine and rain.

Gap

Lenox Square,

3393 Peachtree Rd. N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.233.3229

gap.com

Nordstrom Topman Peached Trench Coat ($130)

Whether you’re headed to the boardroom or backyard, you can’t go wrong with this slim-fit, doublebreasted trench. The Topman brand hails from the high streets of London and is well known for producing durable and stylish clothing. The peached stretch cotton ensures weather-ready dependability as well as wrinkleless storage.

Nordstrom

Phipps Plaza,

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.442.3000

nordstrom.com