Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
ITALY IN ATHENS
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

ITALY IN ATHENS

by
March 6, 2025
Gherardini's The Annunciation to the Immaculate Virgin

Florentine Baroque Art on view.

Gherardini's The Annunciation to the Immaculate Virgin
Gherardini’s The Annunciation to the Immaculate Virgin
Ferretti's Harlequin and His Lady
Ferretti’s Harlequin and His Lady

The Georgia Museum of Art in Athens is hosting Beyond the Medici, an exhibition featuring a selection of works from the renowned Haukohl Family Collection through May 18.

Assembled over four decades by Houston-based collector and cofounder of the Medici Archive Project Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, this private collection boasts some of the finest examples of Florentine baroque art outside of Italy.

Attendees will have an opportunity to gain a deeper knowledge of Florentine art and culture, getting a glimpse into a period often overshadowed by Roman art. In 17th-century Florence, while the Medici family championed music and science, artists developed a distinct style blending spirituality and expression.

Admission is free.

georgiamuseum.org
@georgiamuseum

Wellness columnist at Simply Buckhead and dog columnist at Atlanta Pet Life. Lifestyle writer specializing in women's interests, travel, people and interiors.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top