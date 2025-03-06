ITALY IN ATHENS

Florentine Baroque Art on view.

The Georgia Museum of Art in Athens is hosting Beyond the Medici, an exhibition featuring a selection of works from the renowned Haukohl Family Collection through May 18.

Assembled over four decades by Houston-based collector and cofounder of the Medici Archive Project Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, this private collection boasts some of the finest examples of Florentine baroque art outside of Italy.

Attendees will have an opportunity to gain a deeper knowledge of Florentine art and culture, getting a glimpse into a period often overshadowed by Roman art. In 17th-century Florence, while the Medici family championed music and science, artists developed a distinct style blending spirituality and expression.

Admission is free.

georgiamuseum.org

@georgiamuseum