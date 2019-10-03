If you like doughnuts with artistic flair, head to Doughnut Dollies.

The shop stole Atlantans’ hearts at its Marietta location, and the treats arrived at a new Buckhead outpost on Howell Mill Road in June. Standout flavors include the Sweet Jane (brioche filled with pastry cream), Birthday Cake (boasting sprinkles and cream cheese icing) and Cereal Bowl (topped with Froot Loops). mydoughnutdollies.com

You don’t have to travel far to taste the state’s best sandwich. According to a recent article on Thrillist, the best sandwich shop in Georgia is the South African-inspired Zunzi’s, which has an outpost in Collier Hills. zunzis.com

Buckhead has a new coffee shop. Sheep & Meadow opened at the Holland Macrae showroom near ADAC. The cheery, stylish space offers Methodical coffee and treats by Proof Bakeshop. hollandmacrae.com