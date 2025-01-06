The Best New Weekend Brunch in Buckhead

For those who consider Brunch their favorite meal of the week, this new restaurant in Buckhead delivers – Burtons Grill & Bar.

Located at the revamped Disco Kroger Shopping Center, now named Buckhead Landing, Burtons has created a buzz since opening its doors in early November 2024.

Burtons offers a new spin on the classic American Bar & Grill, serving boldly crafted dishes in a vibrant atmosphere. Its highly anticipated brunch menu follows suit and features traditional offerings to more inspired creations. Runaway hits include: Cast Iron French Toast made with rustic challah and topped with berries, powdered sugar, and maple syrup ($15); Short Rib Hash with braised short ribs, crispy potatoes, red & yellow peppers, poached eggs, and hollandaise ($22); and the Brunch Burger with Allen Brothers angus beef, fried egg, candied bacon, potato rosti, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun served with french fries ($19.50).

While all these dishes are packed with flavor and generously portioned, don’t miss out on the Bag of Donuts, a house-made, warm baker’s dozen with cinnamon, powdered sugar, and cream cheese dipping sauce ($10). Enjoy as a table-share but, be forewarned: one bite and you’ll be hooked. They’re that good. Better still, they’re gluten free.

In fact, almost all the brunch items at Burtons Grill & Bar either have a gluten-free counterpart – such as the Eggs Benedict with a gluten-free English muffin – or are naturally gluten free, like the aforementioned donuts. This extends to sandwiches, pastas, and all fried items. Burtons is known for safely serving guests with food allergies and dietary restrictions through their extensive protocols. They even note this commitment on their menus.

Cocktails at Burtons also take center stage, including Mimosa with Gambino prosecco and a choice of orange or raspberry ($13) and Spiked Cold Brew made with absolut vanilia vodka, kahlúa, butterscotch schnapps, frangelico, cold brew, and cream ($13). Both libations are also offered in pitchers serving four. Thoughtfully crafted mocktails are available for those celebrating Dry January.

Outside of the stellar food and drink offerings, the ambiance further enhances the brunch experience. The restaurant was designed to offer a modern yet timeless space with a pervasive warm, inviting quality. Behold the vibrant, large-scale Audubon mural and lush green moss and plant walls that evoke an always-summer, good times feel. Waitstaff provide attentive yet not intrusive service and always aim to please.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30AM – 3:00PM. Burtons is located at Buckhead Landing (former Disco Kroger Shopping Center), 3330 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.

Reservations are recommended.

www.burtonsgrill.com/locations/ga/atlanta/

470-289-3657