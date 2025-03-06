FOUR-WARD MOTION

FORTH Hotel Atlanta enhances the draw of O4W!

When I moved to Atlanta in 2006, my first apartment was in the Old Fourth Ward. My roommate and I picked the location for its proximity to Virginia-Highland, but I came to love O4W’s edginess. I got the chance to explore my old neighborhood during an overnight stay at the FORTH Atlanta, opened in July 2024. I was amazed to see how much the area has come into its own as a center of hip activity, thanks to developments such as Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. The FORTH is a beautiful new feather in the cap of the dynamic community. Here are four reasons to love one of Atlanta’s newest hotels.

Location, Location, Location

The FORTH’s concrete facade is smack in the middle of O4W’s bustling activity. Developed by New City Properties, the 16-story boutique hotel is part of a large mixed-use development that has transformed the 11 acres situated between Historic Fourth Ward Park and the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. In my Chamfered Premium King Room, floor-to-ceiling windows framed Ponce City Market, just two blocks away, and the striking skyline beyond. The panoramic view was a captivating vantage point from which to take in all the street activity below.

Refined Rooms

Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects in collaboration with Method Studios, the hotel’s 196 rooms exude a moody, sophisticated vibe. Vintage-modern and Scandinavian furnishings from Lawson-Fenning, Pedrali, Sun at Six, Menu and GUBI mix with custom wallpaper designed by Method Studios and layered fabrics and textures.

Bedding from Bellino Fine Linens and bath amenities from Le Labo add to the luxury. Select suites have outdoor terraces—one with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks the elevated pool had me imagining an alfresco gathering with friends. There are also 39 apartment- style hotel accommodations with full-size appliances. These residential units have already become popular with temporary residents from the movie industry, including some A-list celebrities.

Self-Care Stuff

While I encourage a run on the Beltline or a bike ride with the hotel’s complimentary bikes, a visit to the 20,000-square-foot, twostory fitness center with strength and functional training equipment and group classes is hard to overlook. The hotel also has a heated outdoor pool for laps or lounging. When the workout is done, the spa offers hot and cold therapy, massages and customized treatments. These amenities are available to hotel guests as well as members of the FORTH Club.

Dining & Drinking

What impressed me the most during my stay was the FORTH’s food and beverage options—new jewels in a neighborhood already awash with culinary gems. Elektra’s flavorful Mediterranean fare (think hummus, hot mezza and kebabs) is fitting in the coastal-inspired dining room or poolside. I visited for brunch and filled up on the inventive olive oil pancakes served with orange labneh, saffron whipped butter and apples in burnt honey. Another breakfast option is Bar Premio offering La Colombe coffee and pastries in the a.m. and Italian-inspired small plates and libations in the p.m. The gastronomic highlight was dinner with my husband at the grandiose Il Premio. The modern Italian steakhouse (picture a glazed brick fireplace, brass chandeliers, leather banquettes and Gothic-inspired stained-glass windows) offers a la carte cuts of meat, fresh pasta made in-house daily, an Italian wine list and raw bar. It’s the kind of place you have to return to several times to sample all the tempting dishes. We merely scratched the surface with the anchovy-dressed grilled gem lettuces, burrata with grilled butternut squash caponata, Rigatoni All’astice with Maine lobster and an 8-ounce filet mignon. We planned for a nightcap at Moonlight, the hotel’s ’70s-inspired rooftop lounge but were much too satiated. We did take a peek at the cool crowd sipping cocktails aside caviar service. Maybe we’ll join them on the next visit, after a run on the Beltline.

