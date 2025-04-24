ON THE MUSIC TRAIL IN MACON

Step into record history in central Georgia!

Little Richard, Waylon Jennings and Dickey Betts are just a few of the artists who have eternalized Macon in their soulful songs. These giants sing about Southern roots, fictional characters and dusty roads, all while referencing “the city where soul lives.” The town’s dynamic musicians, their fans and supporters helped Macon become the birthplace of Southern Rock. The sound is closely associated with The Allman Brothers Band that eventually inspired countless listeners and budding musicians, including local Macon high schoolers-turned award- winning artists R.E.M.

Today, Macon honors its music history through hotels, restaurants, museums and more than 43 other musically oriented sites, making it an ideal road trip for music lovers.

To make the most of your time, download the city’s Macon Music Trail app before arriving. The pocket-sized guide to the city’s rich musical heritage uses GPS to lead visitors to iconic landmarks such as The Grand Opera House and hidden gems like Red Lamp Lounge.

Begin the day at Mercer Music at Capricorn. The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd recorded some of their biggest hits in this studio, and the company produced nine platinum albums, 17 gold albums and five gold singles in its short, 10-year lifespan. While it closed in 1979, it was revitalized and reopened in 2019, and the site is now part recording studio and part museum featuring 1,200 square feet of artifacts and interactive experiences chronicling Capricorn’s industry impact.

Experience ’70s rock and roll life at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House. It was here at 2321 Vineville Ave. that the group lived with friends, families and roadies from 1970 to 1973. Guests can tour the home and meander through various rooms while perusing memorabilia including the pool table once belonging to Gregg Allman and Cher.

From there, shift the tour from rock to blues at the Otis Redding Museum at the Otis Redding Foundation. Established by the musician’s widow, Zelma, the foundation offers youth music education while the museum presents information and artifacts from his life including various awards and albums. At The Tubman African American Museum, you’ll find a collection of African American art as well as a piano belonging to Little Richard. For an even deeper dive into Macon’s vibrant Black musical legacy, book a Thursday “African American Music Experience” excursion with Rock Candy Tours. During the docent-led experience, you’ll explore iconic landmarks such as the Douglass Theatre where Redding was discovered and other greats including Ma Rainey and Cab Calloway performed.

As the day comes to a close, listen to live music at Grant’s Lounge, the self-proclaimed “Original Home of Southern Rock.” Established in 1971 by Ed Grant Sr. and renovated in 2021, this unassuming venue has hosted icons like Eric Clapton and Tom Petty, and continues to provide a stage for up-and-coming artists. It’s the quintessential nightcap.

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND MUSEUM AT THE BIG HOUSE

thebighousemuseum.com

GRANT’S LOUNGE

historicgrants.com

MERCER MUSIC AT CAPRICORN

capricorn.mercer.edu

OTIS REDDING MUSEUM

otisreddingfoundation.org

THE TUBMAN AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM

tubmanmuseum.com

VISIT MACON

visitmacon.org

PLAY AWHILE

Macon’s deep musical roots are prevalent in museums and tours and in the city’s accommodations, restaurants and boutiques.

WHERE TO SLEEP: Kick off your shoes at Hotel Forty Five, situated at the 45-degree corner of Cherry and First streets. Its name is a tribute to its location as well as the city’s musical legacy, with a nod to the 45 rpm record. marriott.com

WHERE TO EAT: Founded in 1959 by Inez Hill and Louise Hudson, H&H is celebrated for its soul food and, most notably, the extraordinary bond between “Mama” Hudson and The Allman Brothers Band. This friendship resulted in Hudson joining the band on tour in 1972. Today, H&H is where food and music history intertwine, offering a taste of authentic Macon. handhsoulfood.com

WHERE TO SHOP: Fresh Produce Records has been selling vintage vinyl before it was cool. Here, find new and classic vinyl records along with merch and other goods. freshproducerecords.com