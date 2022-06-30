Find the Next Masterpiece

U.S. artists congregate at Piedmont Park Arts Festival.
If your walls could talk, they would tell you to buy something at this year’s Piedmont Park Arts Festival. With approximately 250 artists and crafters from all over the United States, the two-day festival on Aug. 20 and 21 in Midtown features numerous kinds of media to peruse and purchase, from painting and photography to glass, wood and metal.
The event is presented by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and supports the Piedmont Park Conservancy’s upkeep of the park. “We are very grateful for the ongoing support from the community, artists, vendors and festival-goers year after year,” says Festival Founder Randall Fox.
Besides art for purchase, the festival offers live music, artists’ demonstrations, a myriad of food options, beverages and play areas for the kids. Bring the whole family—the dog included. Admission is free.
piedmontparkartsfestival.com
@artlanta
BY Denise K. James
