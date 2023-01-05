More than 148,000 meals will be provided for those in need, thanks to the $37,000 raised during the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Fall for Fashion event in November.

Held at the law offices of Greenberg Traurig with Simply Buckhead as a media sponsor, the event drew 140 patrons who were treated to stunning views of the city skyline and a fashion show of designs by Jane Siskin of Cinq a Sept. Emcee Karyn Greer of WSB-TV and co-chairs Jennifer Dunaway of Brookhaven and Joanne Bryant of Morningside-Lenox Park kept the energy going by encouraging bids on silent auction items of glam staycations, elegant dinners, spa visits and a chance to create their own fragrances. Guests also participated in a wine pull, checked out the INDIEHOUSE perfume pop-up and discovered several photo spaces created by SCAD students.

Photos: SCAD student Rowin Hernandez Murillo, Isaiah Joseph of iLevel Visual Storytelling, Katie Healey of Katie Healy Photography