FALL FOR FASHION
FALL FOR FASHION

January 5, 2023
Models strut on the runway, wearing designs by Jane Siskin.

More than 148,000 meals will be provided for those in need, thanks to the $37,000 raised during the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Fall for Fashion event in November.

Held at the law offices of Greenberg Traurig with Simply Buckhead as a media sponsor, the event drew 140 patrons who were treated to stunning views of the city skyline and a fashion show of designs by Jane Siskin of Cinq a Sept. Emcee Karyn Greer of WSB-TV and co-chairs Jennifer Dunaway of Brookhaven and Joanne Bryant of Morningside-Lenox Park kept the energy going by encouraging bids on silent auction items of glam staycations, elegant dinners, spa visits and a chance to create their own fragrances. Guests also participated in a wine pull, checked out the INDIEHOUSE perfume pop-up and discovered several photo spaces created by SCAD students.

Photos: SCAD student Rowin Hernandez Murillo, Isaiah Joseph of iLevel Visual Storytelling, Katie Healey of Katie Healy Photography

Atlanta-based writer and editor contributing to a number of local and state-wide publications. Instructor in Georgia State’s Communication department and Emory’s Continuing Education division.

