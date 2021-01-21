EYEWEAR UPGRADE

Stay on-trend with new glasses this season.

When most of us think about a wardrobe update, we tend to envision clothes and shoes, but upgrading your eyewear can make a big statement. After all, the eyes are one of the first things other people look at. “Eyewear is having a real moment and becoming a trending accessory with the increase in remote working and video calls,” says Kim Nemser, chief merchandising officer for Warby Parker, an eyewear retailer that offers virtual and at-home try-ons and has a storefront in Buckhead Village. “Give yourself permission to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new.” Here, she shares tips to do just that.

Know your needs.

When shopping for new eyewear, Nemser says the important things to consider are comfort, color and shape. “For comfort, ask yourself whether you have a preference of material or weight, and how long you’ll be wearing your glasses each day,” she says. Frames range from thin metal (think ultra-light titanium) to chunkier styles in acetate, so you can choose according to what’s comfortable for you. “Color is always a fun way to emphasize your style through your frames,” says Nemser. “Consider whether you’re looking for a bold accessory that really stands out or something more subtle like a crystal or metal frame.”

Shape up.

“The best frame shape for your face is always the one that you feel the best in,” says Nemser. Some experts advocate juxtaposing the shape of the glasses with the shape of your face. “For example, more angular shapes like rectangle or square frames work well on rounder faces, and round or oval frame shapes look nice on more angular faces,” she says. It’s important to find frames that fit your face so they won’t slide or pinch your nose or temples. Many retailers offer frames that range from narrow to wide.

Setting trends.

“Given that most of us are working remotely or spending more time in front of our computers on video calls, there’s more focus than ever on the face and therefore on having some fun with glasses,” Nemser says. Her team is seeing demand for bigger, thicker and bolder shapes, as well as bright and striking colors, particularly in shades of green. Another trend? Blue-light filtering lenses, offered as an add-on to any Warby Parker frames.

Made in the shade.

You can also get creative with sunglasses, though Nemser notes that classic aviators continue to be popular. “The shape is easy to wear, works on a variety of faces and never goes out of style,” she says, adding that oversize and mixed material combinations (think two-tone colors or metallic accents) sunnies are on the rise as well. When it comes to sunglasses, Nemser advises clients to consider what type of lens they need, from polarized to light-responsive to prescription lenses, and choose accordingly.

WARBY PARKER

Buckhead Village

274 Buckhead Ave. N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.479.9755

warbyparker.com