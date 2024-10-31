GRACIOUS GIFTS

’Tis the season for holiday parties.

If you don’t want to show up empty-handed, a thoughtful host or hostess gift is always a kind gesture. Here’s some festive inspiration to help you find just the thing to show your appreciation.

Tini Fox Notecard Set ($30)

It’s impossible to have too many notecards, and this set of 10, featuring a cheeky fox sipping a martini, couldn’t be cuter. Created by Buckhead-based designer Virginia Lukens, the thick pearl cardstock with moss green letterpress is perfect for correspondence in any season.

Bradley Cottage

shopbradleycottage.com

@shopbradleycottage

Jittery Joe’s Travelin’ Joe Coffee ($15.99)

Whether your host is a University of Georgia alum who feels nostalgic about this Athens-based roaster or just someone who appreciates darn good coffee, you can’t go wrong with this complex, dark-roasted brew with a signature nutty finish. It’s a thoughtful pick-me-up to enjoy the morning after a soiree.

Whole Foods

wholefoods.com

@wholefoods

Wine Lover’s Gift Box ($34)

Treat your host to a tipple for one to unwind at their leisure post-party. This stylish box contains four single-serves to suit any wine drinker’s taste: a 2022 Sauvignon Blanc and 2022 Rosé from Languedoc, France; 2021 organic red blend from Valencia, Spain; and 2022 California Chardonnay. Each glass bottle is just the right amount to pair with a meal or snack or to pour and curl up with a good book.

Wander + Ivy

wanderandivy.com

@wanderandivy

Bon Appetit Tea Towels ($74)

Add a little fun to your host’s kitchen with a pair of cheery tea towels. Made by Georgia-based company Weezie, the red and white towels come with a cute scalloped edge and are customized with “bon appetit.” They’re as functional as they are cute: polished flat-weave cotton on the front, terry on the back and a loop for easy hanging. Pick them up at the Buckhead store.

Weezie

weezietowels.com

@weezietowels

Verveine 32 Classic Candle ($87)

A luxury candle is always a welcome gift, and this one from French perfumery brand Le Labo is fresh, clean and universally likable with scents of verbena, lime, eucalyptus and violet. Hand-poured in the U.S. and beautifully packaged, you won’t even need to wrap it. Pick one up at the location in Buckhead Village.

Le Labo

lelabofragrances.com

@lelabofragrances

Good Lookin’ Cookin’ ($35)

Who wouldn’t love a cookbook to add to their collection? Out this fall, this colorful one from American icon Dolly Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, includes more than 80 dishes they love for occasions such as birthdays and Christmas.

Barnes & Noble

barnesandnoble.com

@barnesandnoble