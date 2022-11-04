EAT, DRINK & BE MERRY

CHEFS SHARE THEIR FAVORITE FESTIVE WAYS TO MARK HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
Every culture and religion has its special celebrations. In anticipation of this season filled with merrymaking, we called on four chefs to share their expertise, tips, sample menus and recipes to inspire readers to create their own delicious revelry.
View sample menus and recipes:
FEASTING ON TRADITION AT CHRISTMAS EVE
STORY: Shelley Skiles Sawyer
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.