DESIGN NEWS – JUNE 2021

Congratulations to SCAD Atlanta’s 2020 Valedictorian, Jessica Ma (B.F.A. Interior Design, 2020), who was recently recognized by the International Design Awards as Emerging Interior Designer of the Year. Her project submission, “The Independent Living Inc.,” showcased a space designed to aid training for Autism Spectrum Disorder individuals to learn and practice independent living. It also received a Gold First Place award for Interior Design. The 15th annual IDA Awards, which celebrate visionaries of design from around the world, included 124 overall wins for SCAD students and recent alumni, the most in the college’s history.

Peachtree Hills gallery Spalding Nix Fine Art is showcasing its summer show through July 16. The exhibit features new works by Southeast artists Carlyle Wolfe Lee, Jerushia Graham, Trish Andersen, Libby Newell and Blair Hobbs. spaldingnixfineart.com

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has launched its first exclusive bedding line. Available at its Buckhead location, the European bedding is woven in generationally owned artisanal factories in Portugal with a high thread count, long-staple cotton made without harmful chemicals. The four new modern bedding sets, starting at $75 to $95, include matelasse, vintage washed cotton percale, exposed button vintage washed cotton percale and porto striped bedding. The collection also includes throws and shams mgbwhome.com