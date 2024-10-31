CROWD-FREE CHARM

Camp Creek Inn on 30A is blissfully calm.

I’ve been keeping an eye on Camp Creek Inn for a few years. My family and I have vacationed along the beaches of 30A for almost two decades, and we take an extra bit of pride in being in the know ahead of the masses. I first noticed the construction on 30A across from Watersound Beach Club a few years ago. We were headed to Charlie’s Donut truck in Alys Beach when we took a little detour to see what was to come. Fast forward to January 2024, and Camp Creek Inn opened. On its property are three pools (two with lazy rivers), a wellness center, pickleball and tennis courts, three restaurants and a 75-room boutique inn. An under-an-hour flight from Hartsfield-Jackson to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport got me to the hotel’s adults-only pool around four hours after walking out of my Buckhead front door. Besides location, this small inn on sprawling grounds has a lot to add to the appeal of 30A.

After dropping my bags in my king room, I beelined to the adult pool, tucked behind the wellness center and adjacent to Bark ‘N Brine, a poolside barbecue restaurant. Live music kicks off at 4:30 p.m., making an idyllic soundtrack for my happy hour margarita. The space came with ample umbrellas and chairs and plenty of natural shade, too.

I opted for 1936, one of the onsite restaurants, for a casual first night dinner. It was a Monday, and the bar was as lively as it might be on a weekend. Whipped feta and hummus with cucumber, baby carrots and grilled pita were a fresh precursor to the steak frites with garlic-herb compound butter. Save room for the Bushwacker tiramisu, a coastal twist on the Italian dessert made with rum, amaretto and mascarpone.

Thanks to comfy bedding and blackout curtains, I woke up well rested. I grabbed coffee from the treat suite, a complimentary amenity on each hotel floor stocked with soda, juice, fruit and snacks, before going to ANR for breakfast. I fueled up on a basic egg, bacon and toast plate before heading to the beach club, a 10-minute drive away. If you prefer to hitch a ride, the shuttle leaves every hour on the hour from the front of the hotel.

A tucked-away entrance leads to the expansive beach club at Watersound, where multiple pools, restaurants and complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas await. With tightened private beach laws along 30A, this stretch is as priceless as it is pristine.

For an off-property meal, check out nearby Ambrosia at Watersound Village. You could make a reservation for the dining room, but try to slip into the dimly lit bar with New York vibes instead. The menu here focuses on steak and locally caught seafood. Begin with she crab soup and the sweet pineapple rolls. Decadent separately, together they balance each other. For a main, you’ll want to select “Taste of 30A” and an easily shareable smaller portion of some of the restaurant’s most popular seafood dishes. Skip dessert and grab complimentary ice cream sandwiches and nutty drumsticks from the treat suite as a sweet indulgence before tucking in for the night.

Beyond the beach, Camp Creek Inn offers plenty of other active amenities for guests. Golfers have access to two private championship golf courses, Shark’s Tooth and Camp Creek, along with the property’s short course, Origins. If golfing isn’t your thing, nearby Rosemary Beach and Seaside offer boutiques for perusing.

Regardless of how you choose to spend your time, a relaxing, active and easy getaway awaits just a few hours south of Atlanta.

CAMP CREEK INN

850.231.7600

campcreekinn.com

@campcreek.inn