TIME TO RETREAT

Find the right wellness getaway for your needs.

I have a confession to make: Despite writing about wellness for almost two decades, I’ve never been on a wellness retreat. I love to plan travel itineraries, so I usually take on the time and effort—and stress—to create the “perfect” experiences for myself and the friends or family joining me. But the idea of just signing up for a preplanned group getaway that checks all the boxes—mind, body, soul—is growing on me. How hands-off and delightful does that sound? Sage retreat leader Parisa Hervani, owner of Element Yoga studios in Brookhaven and Peachtree Hills, shares the following advice on what to consider before I, er, you, book one.

Think About Your Goals— and Personality

What kind of retreat is calling to you, and what are you up for? There are a range of wellness offerings to choose from. For instance, one retreat might be more restorative and focused on meditation, breathwork and spa treatments. Another might be more intense with ritual ceremonies and powerful practices combined with rest. You can also find pure yoga, adventure or fitness retreats centered around activities where you move a lot. Others support detoxification and weight loss efforts and may include, for example, particularly healthy meals and a booze-free environment.

Additionally, what kind of itinerary and format pairs well with your personality? If you’re an introvert, you might like a retreat with a lot of flexibility or “me” time built into the schedule or perhaps a shorter retreat of a few days versus a whole week or more. If you’re an extrovert who would feel uncomfortable on a quiet, subdued getaway, consider that when making decisions. Feel free to ask questions before booking. “Everything is optional on our Element Yoga retreats. You can opt out of activities,” Hervani says.

Lastly, if you’re bringing someone along, be it a spouse or friend, make sure their goals and interests are similar to yours. Otherwise, “it can be fun to go alone because you meet new people,” Hervani says.

Vet Your Planner

Hervani’s top tip is to look closely at the leader to ensure they have led retreats before. “Go with an established [business] that knows what they’re doing and have been to the place before,” she says. She notes that retreat companies, such as Fit4Travel, specialize in planning group getaways to wellness studios around the world, as well as to centers that may be booked directly or through local studios planning trips there.

Also consider the energy of the retreat leader to make sure it aligns with you. “If you’re looking at a retreat put together by a local studio, take a class with or meet the instructors who will be there with you, and think about the kind of teacher you want,” Hervani says. Are they high energy? Are they calming? “Whoever is leading the retreat is going to set the energy for the clientele and pace.”

ELEMENT YOGA

elementyogaatl.com

@elementyoga.atl

2025 RETREATS

Check out three upcoming options offered by Atlanta yoga studios and instructors.

Where: Peru: Cusco, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu

When: May 2025

Who: Elizabeth Rowan and The Travel Yogi

thetravelyogi.com/yogaretreats- adventures/peru

Where: Morocco: Marrakesh, Taghazout Bay, Agafay Desert

When: September 2025

Who: Parisa Hervani, Element Yoga and Fit4Travel

elementyoga.iamfit4travel.com

Where: Mexico: Todos Santos

When: October 2025

Who: Mandy Roberts and FORM Yoga

formyoga.com/todossantos- soul-vacation