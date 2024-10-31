The iconic Pink Pig is back for 2024!

Another generation can participate in one of Atlanta’s favorite holiday traditions this year. The Pink Pig, a train ride that debuted at Rich’s department store downtown in 1953 and took up residency at Lenox Square from 2003 to 2021, will return, this time as a part of the Georgia Festival of Trees at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. Penny, formerly known as Priscilla, will make her debut at the festival’s opening night gala on Nov. 22 and remain open until Dec. 1. The new train has a new name and is trackless. The open ride provides a meandering trek through the festival . Tickets to the festival are $13.95 for seniors over 62 and $18.95 for adults and children ages 3 to 12. The Pink Pig, cookie decorating, Santa’s Workshop and photos with Santa are extra.

gafestivaloftrees.org

@georgiafestivaloftrees