PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JUNE 2024

Supercharge your summer grill outs with the AutoIgnite Series 545 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker.
Recently unveiled by Masterbuilt and Chamblee – based Kamado Joe, the outdoor appliance offers the flavor of charcoal with the convenience of gas. Press the QuickStart auto-ignition button on the controller to light the firestarter, set the temperature on the digital control panel or Masterbuilt app and let the fan and ignitor do the rest. It offers 545 square inches of cooking space, a warming rack, side shelves, cabinet storage and more. Available for $499 at The Home Depot.
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.