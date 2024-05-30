PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JUNE 2024

Supercharge your summer grill outs with the AutoIgnite Series 545 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker.

Recently unveiled by Masterbuilt and Chamblee – based Kamado Joe, the outdoor appliance offers the flavor of charcoal with the convenience of gas. Press the QuickStart auto-ignition button on the controller to light the firestarter, set the temperature on the digital control panel or Masterbuilt app and let the fan and ignitor do the rest. It offers 545 square inches of cooking space, a warming rack, side shelves, cabinet storage and more. Available for $499 at The Home Depot.

homedepot.com