COMMUNITY CENTER

A conversation with John Haggai, CEO of Burtons Grill & Bar.

American restaurant Burtons Grill & Bar’s first Atlanta location debuts in Buckhead Landing on Piedmont Road, formerly home to the “Disco Kroger.” CEO John Haggai shares what led him to open in Atlanta and how he plans the restaurant to serve as a neighborhood staple.

What made you decide to open in Buckhead?

We have 20 locations on the East Coast. Georgia, Atlanta in particular, has always been on the radar. Buckhead is everything that I admire in a city and a neighborhood. It has great people, great energy, diversity, a business community and phenomenal restaurants. We’ve been patient for a number of years, and we found the right spot.

What are you excited to bring to Atlanta?

There are no cookie-cutter Burtons. We’re a New England-based company, so we do seafood really well. We’re famous for our lobster roll. You’ll see great clam chowder. One of our signature dishes is the crab-crusted haddock. But we’re serious about our steaks, too. We do brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. We also encourage our chefs to pay tribute to the area and add things to the menu that are seasonally inspired.

How do you see Burtons fitting into the Buckhead neighborhood?

We’re not just here to open a restaurant; we’re here to be part of this amazing community. We want to be the everyday place for the community, whether someone wants a bite at the bar or has a special occasion, a business gathering or brunch. We want to be flexible for our customers so it’s not just a one type of experience.

What makes Burtons unique?

One thing we’re known for—outside of our great food, hospitality and beautiful spaces—is that we are seriously allergy-friendly. Our guests with dietary restrictions and allergies really trust us to serve them safely. We pride ourselves on that, and we put really strong protocols in place to do that.

BURTONS GRILL & BAR

burtonsgrill.com

@burtons.grill

BY Claire Ruhlin