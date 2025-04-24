Simply Buckhead
FOOD NEWS – MAY 2025
FOOD NEWS – MAY 2025

by
April 24, 2025
Sucré, a New Orleans-based patisserie known for its French-inspired handmade desserts, is now open in Brookhaven.

Sucré

shopsucre.com

Zunzi’s and Zunzibar owner Chris Smith and brand director Dalia Simpson talk all things related to the restaurant industry in their new podcast, cheekily titled “[expletive] YEAH!” The South African-themed bar Zunzi’s originated in Savannah and has an Atlanta outpost at 1971 Howell Mill Road. zunzibar.com 

May is Celiac Awareness Month, highlighting the autoimmune disease that impacts approximately 1% of the population. Burtons Grill & Bar in Buckhead always offers a robust gluten-free menu, including favorites such as firecracker shrimp, pasta bolognese and seven-layer chocolate cake. burtonsgrill.com

 

