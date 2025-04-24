FOOD NEWS – MAY 2025

Sucré, a New Orleans-based patisserie known for its French-inspired handmade desserts, is now open in Brookhaven.
Zunzi’s and Zunzibar owner Chris Smith and brand director Dalia Simpson talk all things related to the restaurant industry in their new podcast, cheekily titled “[expletive] YEAH!” The South African-themed bar Zunzi’s originated in Savannah and has an Atlanta outpost at 1971 Howell Mill Road. zunzibar.com
May is Celiac Awareness Month, highlighting the autoimmune disease that impacts approximately 1% of the population. Burtons Grill & Bar in Buckhead always offers a robust gluten-free menu, including favorites such as firecracker shrimp, pasta bolognese and seven-layer chocolate cake. burtonsgrill.com
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.