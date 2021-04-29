Brain Food

Filling the gap

It’s no secret that the pandemic has had a devastating effect on people already experiencing food insecurity, particularly children who lack access to free lunches and snacks usually provided by schools.

To help fill the gap, Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish has joined the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm in a partnership with Goodr, an organization committed to reducing food waste and ending hunger, to expand the Snack Pack Program to qualified kids attending Atlanta Public Schools, and Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett County schools.

“My mom was the principal of an elementary school and saw first-hand how a lack of food impacts learning,” Reddish says. “I’m happy to do everything in my power to be involved in the Snack Pack program.”

Snack Packs will be distributed weekly through June 30 at different sites within the school systems. Each provides three meals, five snacks and three beverages. Goodies include smoothies, fruit, sandwiches, cookies and more.

The Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm also teamed up with Goodr during 2020 to host 10 pop-up grocery stores to supply more than 220,000 meals to seniors and low-income students.

For more information, visit nba.com/hawkscommunity.