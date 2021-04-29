Long, Haute Summer

Local wardrobe stylists Hannah Johnson and Aliya Patrice offer their expert opinions on which fashion trends are sure to dominate Atlanta’s streets and shops this season.
SQUARE-TOE HEELED SANDALS
“The ’90s called, and they want us to wear square-toed heels again. Keep the style modern with delicate straps that flatter or ruched straps that amp up the fun factor. Choose them either in a bold summery hue or neutral colors like white, black and nudes for ultimate versatility.” –HJ
Frankie ruched slide sandal, by Staud at Nordstrom, $325
“I bet my best Dior scarf that colorful silk scarves will be all the rave this summer. I love the boho vibe they give off, and the versatility is unmatched. Wear it as a head wrap, bandeau top, necktie or even a hair tie.” –AP
Silk jeweled skull print scarf, by Alexander McQueen at INTERMIX, $260
“From checkered and geometric to psychedelic florals, make a statement. One of the best things about Atlanta style is that we love color. Keep makeup and accessories neutral to balance out your look.” –HJ
Tirano maxi dress by Rebecca Vallance at Tootsies, $575
“The hot new debate is if skinny jeans are in or out. The truth is denim has been increasingly getting roomier through the leg over the past few years. Ease out of your skinnies by choosing cropped straight legs. Or dive in with some menswear-inspired baggy, pleated trousers. Highwaisted cuts are universally flattering.” –HJ
Fabi pleated wide-leg pants, by Nonchalant Label at INTERMIX, $295
“With all of the vibrant and playful summer 2021 fashion trends, a petite and classic shoulder bag is an accessory must. Choose a versatile color that pairs well with the majority of your wardrobe. Tuck the straps and, voila, you have the perfect evening clutch, too.” –AP
Kate polka dot shoulder bag with chain strap, by Saint Laurent at Tootsies, $1,650
“Because, let’s be honest, most of us aren’t ready for heels yet coming out of the 2020 quarantine. Go designer or price-point-friendly fab with ballet flats, and opt for a pointy toe to pair with dressy evening looks.” –AP
Georgia ballet flat, by Tory Burch, $268
STORY: Taylor Heard
