AT-HOME STYLE
AT-HOME STYLE

February 25, 2021
ICONIC PROPERTIES, INTERIOR DESIGN STARS AND CHIC SHOPPING!

Home is where the heart is, but for most of us lately, it’s been where everything is. From working and schooling to exercising and staying entertained, home—whether it be a pocket-sized condo or a palatial estate—has become our haven. Fortunately, Buckhead and the surrounding neighborhoods are a mecca for inspiring structures, design talent and shopping to help make your abode just right for your lifestyle. Read on and prepare to be inspired.

PHOTOS: Sara Hanna

